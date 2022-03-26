UN official praises UAE’s humanitarian role, support for Unesco initiatives

The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won in the upcoming Grand Draw on March 26 at 9pm
UAE
Dr Yao Ydo, Director of Unesco's International Bureau of Education (IBE), praised the UAE’s humanitarian role and initiatives, highlighting Dubai Cares as a keen supporter of cultural convergence and humanitarian action, as it provides educational opportunities, especially in developing countries.
In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (Wam) on the sidelines of his participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, the UN official stressed the importance of their four-year cooperation with Dubai Cares in the field of early childhood education and care systems, to improve their quality and relevant education policies in Laos, Cameroon, Rwanda and Eswatini.
He explained that access to early childhood education and acre in these countries is a huge challenge, noting that their work helps empower children during their first three years.
"We are very pleased to have a very active collaboration with Dubai Cares, which supports our services to improve the quality of education around the world," Dr Ydo said.
He explained that Expo 2020 Dubai provides a real opportunity and an inspiring platform that brings together people of all cultures, and promotes international dialogue and peace.
Dr Ydo called for support and capacity-building in developing countries, stressing the need to pay special attention to early childhood education, through the development and implementation of detailed programmes for curricula, and monitoring performance evaluation in these countries.
The UN official concluded by commending the approach of the Dubai Cares team to provide an advanced educational system that suits all countries, in line with their available systems and national curricula.
