UAE Big Heart Foundation provides over Dh31 million aid to 12 countries

Projects helped underprivileged people displaced due to conflicts, social ills, and/or natural disasters

By Web Desk Published: Wed 23 Mar 2022, 4:18 PM

UAE-based humanitarian organisation, The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), has provided support worth more than Dh31 million through its several projects during 2021 which have touched the lives of more than 590,000 people across 12 countries impacted by conflict, natural disasters as well as the ongoing global health crisis.

By supporting 5 vital sectors such as education, healthcare, humanitarian aid and emergency relief as well as protection and livelihood, TBHF has helped rehabilitate underprivileged people who have been forcibly displaced due to conflicts, social ills, and/or natural disasters, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Humanitarian aid and emergency relief

From assisting with surgical and mental health support to providing protective winter clothing, safe and nutritious food, repair of homes using durable treated bamboo, and supply of food parcels and hygiene kits, TBHF funded Dh5,153,856 to meet the humanitarian aid and emergency relief of 8,506 beneficiaries across six countries.

Healthcare

In 2021, TBHF’s funding of Dh10,218,176 provided health services to more than 525,500 individuals in five countries. These services ranged from full-fledged mobile clinics in Sudan, Iraq and Somaliland, to the provision of urgent out-of-stock cancer medications in Lebanon. In Gaza, Palestine, TBHF established a computerised information system in three primary health centres and the installation of an oxygen generator and solar energy system at a health organisation.

Education

Five countries – Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Egypt and the UAE received AED 7,826,631 to develop a reading culture and foster a love of books and learning under TBHF’s goal of empowering 14,180 young generations through education, including those impacted by the disruption of formal and non-formal education during the pandemic.

Protection

Through TBHF’s Dh4,045,800 for provision of specialised protection interventions of 40,100 beneficiaries in Lebanon, Turkey and Mauritania, conflict impacted children and adults received physical and mental health support.

Livelihood

TBHF funded Dh4,005,800 to develop five projects in Iraq, Lebanon and Palestine in partnership with two major partners benefiting 2,260 lives.

Sharjah Government Communication Awards

In the eighth edition of the Sharjah Government Communication Awards, TBHF was honoured as the winner in the Best Crisis Response category for its ‘Salam Beirut’ initiative, announced shortly after the tragic explosion in the Lebanese capital, which sought to deploy effective emergency relief measures and offer support for those impacted by the tragedy in collaboration with a network of regional and international partners.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, said: “The Foundation enriched its projects and programmes, and its partner networks locally and around the world, with a focus on long-term sustainable projects in vital sectors including healthcare, education, vocational empowerment. These projects also enabled marginalised populations integrate in host communities and paved the way for building self-sufficient communities in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“In 2021, TBHF responded swiftly to addressing challenges impacting vulnerable communities exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. In response to ongoing crisis and disasters and under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, TBHF aims to expand on its sustainable projects in 2022 to stand by and support communities in need.”