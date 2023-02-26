UAE’s Year of Sustainability: New solar power project unveiled

Installation will start in the second quarter of 2023 and it is expected to be operating by the end of the year

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 26 Feb 2023, 12:49 PM

Celebrating the UAE’s Year of Sustainability and in line with COP28 objectives, a new solar park with an installed capacity of 4,382 kilowatt-peak will be constructed at Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP) in Abu Dhabi, top officials said.

More than 7,600 solar panels will be installed for both rooftop and carport applications. Installation will start in the second quarter of 2023 and it is expected to be operating by the end of 2023.

TIP, the industrial development-enabling arm of Tawazun Council, signed a solar lease with Yellow Door Energy, a leading sustainable energy partner for businesses in Mena.

Eng. Faiz Saleh Al Nahdi, managing director and CEO of TIP, and Jeremy Crane, CEO, Yellow Door, inked the deal for the park, which on completion is expected to produce 7.1 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy in the first year of operation – equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 5,000 metric tonnes.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Tawazun Council and chairman of TIP, noted that sustainability is fundamental to the Council and the Park’s strategies and operations.

“The initiative taken by TIP to expand the usage of renewable energy demonstrates our dedication to supporting the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategy Plan and our keenness to strike a balance between industrial and technological progress and sustainable development,” Al Hashmi said.

Al Nahdi underlined that the new solar park will improve energy security.

“The 4.4 MW solar lease with Yellow Door Energy will enable us to secure our energy supply from a clean and reliable source of electricity, lower our electricity bills and contribute to the nation’s Clean Energy by 2050 Strategy,” Al Nahdi said.

Crane, CEO, of Dubai-based Yellow Door Energy, said the project celebrates the Year of Sustainability and contributes to COP28’s objectives.

“This is our first project in Abu Dhabi and we look forward to providing more businesses in the emirate with affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for many years to come,” Crane added.

ALSO READ: