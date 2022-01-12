UAE's Wam, China Media Group discuss broader media cooperation

Jose became eligible for the draw after sending Dh5,000 to her family in the Philippines.
The Emirates News Agency (Wam) has discussed ways of boosting media cooperation with the China Media Group (CMG).
This came during a meeting between Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Wam, and Xiang Li, Executive Director of CMG's Middle East Regional Office.
The meeting, which was held at Wam Dubai Office, discussed the participation of Chinese media outlets in the Global Media Congress, the first-of-its-kind event in the region to be held in Abu Dhabi from November 15 to 17, and the importance of their participation in the event.
The two sides reviewed prospects for developing their cooperation, building on the strong strategic ties between the UAE and China.
Al Rayssi highlighted Wam eagerness to establish a distinctive model of cooperation and partnership with the Chinese media, towards developing the media sectors in both countries.
He also said that he is looking forward to the participation of Chinese media outlets in the Global Media Congress, a leading platform for forging partnerships and enhancing media cooperation.
Al Rayssi highlighted CMG's reputation as a world-renowned company that incorporates several Chinese media entities, underscoring Wam efforts to enhance their cooperation in accelerating media content exchange. He hailed CMG's key role in promoting Expo 2020 Dubai in China and around the world.
