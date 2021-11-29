Watch: WAM's first documentary narrates the story of the UAE

Inmates will also have their debts and fines paid off
The Emirates News Agency (WAM) has announced the production of a documentary titled '1971', that coincided with the celebrations of UAE's 50th National Day.
The 13-minute documentary provides documentation on the march of the Union, whose foundations were laid by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
The film showcases the country's development, which is rich in pioneering achievements across all domains, thanks to the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership and its unique national approach based on investment in human capital and empowering the sons of the Emirates.
On this occasion, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, said that '1971' is the first documentary film produced by the Emirates News Agency to highlight the Union's journey, which began 50 years ago in the desert and moved forward with determination and ambition towards the paths of global leadership in various sectors.
Al Rayssi explained that the documentary has been dubbed into eight languages, namely English, French, Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, Turkish and Ukrainian, and will be displayed in various national media outlets to coincide with the celebrations.
He added that WAM, as part of its partnership with many Arab and international media outlets, will present the documentary in several countries such as China, Spain, Sweden, Egypt and Turkey and South American countries. This will highlight the journey of Emiratis and the nation's path of achievements over 50 years at both regional and international levels.
"The film highlights the country's achievements, features of the Emirati personality and how essential it was in advancing the country's strive for prosperity," he said.
