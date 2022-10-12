UAE: Worker dies after plastic tubes fall on him; parents get Dh80,000 in compensation

The UAE's foreign ministry said that the President's visit to St Petersburg aims to help reach 'effective political solutions' to the Ukrainian crisis
The family of a worker who died after a pile of plastic tubes fell on him while on duty has been awarded Dh80,000 in compensation for the loss of their son.
Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling by a lower court which instructed the employer to pay the compensation to the parents of the man since the company was found guilty of not complying with safety requirements, which ultimately resulted in the worksite accident that killed the young man.
Official court documents stated that the worker was on duty in a warehouse when a pile of plastic tubes fell on his head, which caused his death.
The employer was also ordered to pay blood money of Dh200,000 to the worker’s family.
After issuing the verdict, the worker’s parents filed a civil lawsuit against the employer demanding that he pays them Dh510,000 in compensation for the material and moral damages they suffered following the death of their son.
The parents said in their lawsuit that they were aged and that their deceased son was their sole breadwinner.
After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Civil Appeals Court ordered the employer to pay Dh60,000 to the family for the loss of their son.
Both the employer and the parents challenged the ruling. The appeals court judge however maintained the first verdict but increased the compensation payout for the parents to Dh80,000.
The employer was also told to pay for the family’s legal expenses.
ALSO READ:
The UAE's foreign ministry said that the President's visit to St Petersburg aims to help reach 'effective political solutions' to the Ukrainian crisis
The 77-metre-tall architectural marvel is the world's most streamlined building
Financial consultants say this initiative will not only guide residents toward investing in their future but also bolster companies' employee retention strategies
New study reveals upcoming 'smart working' trends for the next year, including hybrid and sustainable office
Tens of thousands of cyclists will gather on Sheikh Zayed Road to speed past renowned landmarks like the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa
Rashed Belhasa — a young Emirati with over two million followers on Instagram — recounts scary experience in YouTube post
Rashed Belhasa — a young Emirati with over two million followers on Instagram — recounts scary experience in YouTube post
Gitex Africa Morocco will take place in Marrakech, one of the country's largest cities, from May 31 to June 2, 2023