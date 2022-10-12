UAE: Worker dies after plastic tubes fall on him; parents get Dh80,000 in compensation

Court instructed the employer to pay the man's family since the company was found guilty of not complying with safety requirements

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 7:22 AM Last updated: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 7:35 AM

The family of a worker who died after a pile of plastic tubes fell on him while on duty has been awarded Dh80,000 in compensation for the loss of their son.

Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling by a lower court which instructed the employer to pay the compensation to the parents of the man since the company was found guilty of not complying with safety requirements, which ultimately resulted in the worksite accident that killed the young man.

Official court documents stated that the worker was on duty in a warehouse when a pile of plastic tubes fell on his head, which caused his death.

The employer was also ordered to pay blood money of Dh200,000 to the worker’s family.

After issuing the verdict, the worker’s parents filed a civil lawsuit against the employer demanding that he pays them Dh510,000 in compensation for the material and moral damages they suffered following the death of their son.

The parents said in their lawsuit that they were aged and that their deceased son was their sole breadwinner.

After hearing from all parties, the Abu Dhabi Civil Appeals Court ordered the employer to pay Dh60,000 to the family for the loss of their son.

Both the employer and the parents challenged the ruling. The appeals court judge however maintained the first verdict but increased the compensation payout for the parents to Dh80,000.

The employer was also told to pay for the family’s legal expenses.

ALSO READ: