UAE won't take sides in 'great power' standoff: Senior official

The UAE President was greeted with a traditional ceremony in which thousands of school students waved flags of both countries
The United Arab Emirates has no interest in "choosing sides" between global powers, despite its strategic partnership with the United States, a senior Emirati diplomat said on Monday.
The comments by Anwar Gargash, a senior advisor to the UAE's president, come as Washington is at odds with Russia over the situation of Ukraine, and with Saudi Arabia over OPEC+ cuts in oil production.
"The UAE has no interest in choosing sides between great powers," Gargash told experts and analysts at the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate conference, without naming any countries.
"We will not under any circumstances sacrifice our sovereignty."
Gargash said the UAE, a regional powerhouse, welcomes "constructive and collaborative engagement" with world powers other than the US to promote security and stability in the region.
The UAE, is not "dependent on just one or two countries for both our economic prosperity and our security", said Gargash, who formerly served as the minister of state for foreign affairs.
"Trade relations increasingly look to the East while our primary security and investment relations (are) in the West," he added, explaining that the "situation may evolve over time".
The UAE's ambassador to Washington, Yousef al-Otaiba, said he is "proud of the UAE's influence and good standing in the US."
Gargash emphasised that Abu Dhabi's "primary strategic security relationship remains unequivocally with the United States", but called for clearer commitments from American partners.
"It is vital that we find a way to ensure that we can rely on this relationship for decades to come, through clear... commitments," he said.
ALSO READ:
The UAE President was greeted with a traditional ceremony in which thousands of school students waved flags of both countries
The plaintiff submitted the criminal court rulings, the defendant's bank statement, and an advisory experience report to support his claims
The 26-year-old often practises in the storeroom during break time and even inside the store when he manages it alone at night
Akhtar recalls how he overcame insurmountable odds to become the world’s fastest bowler
The Ministry has expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Turkey, wishing those injured a speedy recovery
People from various emirates, countries, backgrounds and ages congregated at the event to celebrate the written word and everything associated with it without any restrictions
Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates looks forward to engaging in dialogue to support sustainable growth and shared progress for all countries
Authorities are providing nationals with a contact number in the case of an emergency