UAE: Woman takes driver to court for racking up Dh13,400 in traffic fines

She demanded that he clear all the fines and pay a 12 per cent legal interest from the day the case has been registered, until all the fines are paid

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 7:56 AM Last updated: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 8:03 AM

A woman sued her driver for racking up Dh13,400 worth of traffic fines during the period he worked for her.

She demanded that he clear all the fines and pay a 12 per cent legal interest from the day the case has been registered, until all the fines are paid.

In her lawsuit, the woman said that the defendant was working for her as a private driver.

She added that during his two-year work contract as a family driver, he allegedly racked up fines worth Dh13,400.

She had earlier taken the matter to the labour court but it was rejected because the court had no jurisdiction to hear the case. The woman was advised to file the case in the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Court.

After looking into all the evidence provided by all parties, the civil court judge dismissed the case.

The employer was told to pay for the driver’s legal expenses.

