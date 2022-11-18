UAE: Man scams woman of Dh560,000 by promising 'monthly profit of investment'

The victim demanded that the man return the amount and pay Dh100,000 in compensation for the damages she suffered

A young man who defrauded a woman of Dh560,000 in an investment scam has been told to pay back the money he took from the woman.

The victim had filed a lawsuit against the man at the Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Court demanding that the man return the Dh560,000 he fraudulently took from her.

She also demanded Dh100,000 in compensation for the damages she suffered.

In her lawsuit, the woman explained that the defendant lured her through an online platform and convinced her by saying he knew of a profitable business where she could invest.

The woman said she trusted the man because he told her that he too had invested in the same business. She then transferred Dh560,000 to the defendant’s bank account so he could invest the cash in said business.

The woman was to earn monthly profits from her investment in the business.

The woman said she waited for months to get the profits from her investment to no avail. She tried contacting the man to ask for her profits or return her money.

She later realised that the man had defrauded her as he didn’t invest the money in the business.

The woman said he had earlier filed a criminal complaint against the defendant and the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicted the man of fraud.

The woman then filed a civil lawsuit against him demanding her cash and compensation for the damages.

After hearing from all parties, the civil court judge issued a ruling ordering the defendant to return the Dh560,000 he fraudulently took from the woman.

The court rejected the plaintiff’s compensation claim stressing that the man had earlier been given a Dh21,000 temporary compensation by the criminal court.

The defendant will be paying for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

