UAE: Man defrauds another of Dh45,000, falsely claims to help him remit money back home

The plaintiff said he had been saving the money for a long time, and wanted to send it for a family investment

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 10:09 AM

An Abu Dhabi expat has been instructed to pay Dh50,000 for defrauding a man after falsely claiming that he was working for an exchange firm, and that he would help the latter remit money to his home country.

Official court documents show that the complainant filed a lawsuit against the accused demanding that he pays back the Dh45,000 he took from him, as well as an additional Dh5,000 in compensation for the moral and material damages.

After receiving the cash, the accused began lying to the plaintiff, telling him he would be remitting the money soon. Days passed, however, and the money was still not sent, upon which the plaintiff asked the accused to give back the money – but he refused. This prompted the plaintiff to take him to court.

The plaintiff said he had been saving the money for a long time, and wanted to send it back home for a family investment.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court of First Instance had earlier issued a ruling convicting the defendant of fraudulently taking money from the plaintiff. The plaintiff then filed a civil lawsuit against the defendant at the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court, demanding that he be forced to return his cash.

After looking into the case, the civil court judge ordered the defendant to pay back the Dh45,000 he took from the plaintiff, in addition to a compensation of Dh5,000 for the damages.

The accused was also told to pay for the plaintiff’s legal expenses.

