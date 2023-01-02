UAE: Woman injured in landslide, rescued

Foreign ministry expresses condolences and sympathy to families of victims
A woman, who was injured in a landslide in Sharjah on Sunday, was rescued by authorities.
The National Search and Rescue Centre posted a video of the rescue effort on its official Instagram account.
The medical evacuation mission was carried out in cooperation with the Sharjah Police in the Hamriya desert.
The SAR team was able to evacuate the injured person from the accident site and transfer her to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Umm Al Quwain.
