Emirates Draw announces new raffle: Win Dh10 million grand prize with Dh15 ticket

Participation is a simple, accessible-to-all game which can be entered upon the purchase of a pencil for only Dh15

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 7:25 AM Last updated: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 9:14 AM

Emirates Draw celebrated its first anniversary by announcing the introduction of a new draw. This time, participation is much easier and you could win millions of dirhams.

Participation to Emirates Draw EASY6 is a simple, accessible-to-all game which can be entered upon the purchase of a pencil for only Dh15.

Promising a Grand Prize of Dh10,000,000 in the main draw, the initiative supports Emirates Draw’s flagship social responsibility programme aiming to restore the coral reefs of the UAE.

The EASY6 draws will be held every Friday at 9pm UAE time, with the first episode to be broadcast live on September 30.

The new Emirates Draw EASY6 game is novel in its format as it offers substantially higher opportunities to win with entrants selecting six balls out of a pool of only 39.

Paul Chader, Head of Marketing at Emirates Draw explains how with the competitive ticket price of just Dh15, the game is sure to appeal to a significant segment of the fast-growing draws audience.

He says, “We saw our first-year anniversary as a unique moment to introduce our second game called Emirates Draw EASY6, in large part as a token of appreciation of the success and encouragement we enjoyed ever since we launched our first game that we now refer to as Emirates Draw MEGA7.”

He adds, “Progressing from one to two weekly games meets our players’ expectations as Emirates Draw EASY6 is poised to cater for a wider number of participants with exponentially higher opportunities to win at a lower entry price. Emirates Draw continues to deliver on its promise -- ‘For A Better Tomorrow’ while positively transforming individual lives and contributing to the society through our leading Coral Reef Restoration Programme ‘CRRP’.”

How to play?

If you have never played Emirates Draw, here’s some information about its latest addition that could prove to be useful.

Participants get the option to enter the weekly Friday draw by purchasing an Dh15 pencil on www.emiratesdraw.com or through the app, available on both Android and Apple stores.

After registering online at www.emiratesdraw.com or the mobile app, participants select their preferred six-digit numbers out of a pool of 39 balls, or have the system choose their numbers at random via the ‘Quick-Pick’ button.

Participants can buy up to five consecutive weeks (five drawings) in advance by selecting the “Multiple Upcoming Draws” button.

Because of its multi-prizes feature, every ticket enters participants into two draws -- the first being a Raffle Draw where six lucky participants are guaranteed to win Dh15,000 each, and the second being the Main Draw that features four prize categories starting at Dh5, and going up to a Grand Prize of Dh10 million when all six numbers are matched.

Here’s why Emirates Draw EASY6 claims to be simple

Matched numbers do not need to be in any specific order and the number of balls to select from stands at no more than 39, which is considered among the lowest worldwide.

Participants who match three out of six numbers win Dh5 each, while those who match four out of six numbers share a prize of Dh15,000, and those matching five out of six numbers share Dh150,000.

Finally, those who match all six numbers share the Dh10 million Grand Prize.

ALSO READ: