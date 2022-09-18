UAE Mahzooz draw: Dh10 million bagged by top winner

Sheikh Mohamed wishes the monarch success in performing his duties
The top prize winner of the 94th Mahzooz weekly draw won Dh10 million, making the total number of people who have become multi-millionaires with the draw 28, six of whom won the money this summer. The Dh10 million prize for matching all five numbers is up for grabs every week.
The details of the top prize winner will be revealed at a press event. The second prize of Dh1 million was shared among 41 participants, with each one getting Dh24,390. The third prize of Dh350 each was received by 1,174 people.
The weekly raffle draw saw three winners - Denis from Cameroon, Ian from the Philippines, and Mohammad from India - share Dh300,000 among themselves.
In order to participate in the Mahzooz draw, one has to register via the official Mahzooz website and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. Each purchase gives participants a one-line entry into the grand draw and another entry into the raffle draw.
