UAE: Indian man wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw, says it's life-changing for family

An Indian businessman, who runs a small IT business in Kerala, has been announced as the new millionaire for the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Milestone Series 400.

Mohammed Nazarudeen became a $1 million winner with ticket number 3768, which he purchased online on August 31. A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 2014, Nazarudeen had bought two tickets for Series 400.

The father of two just arrived today after visiting a family member in Doha, Qatar. He missed the 'live' draw on Dubai Duty Free Facebook and was delighted to receive a call from Dubai Duty Free informing him that he had won.

"This is a life-changing moment for me and my family. I really appreciate the people and the company behind this promotion. Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free," he said.

Nazarudeen is the 196th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999 and Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Commenting on the Milestone Series 400, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free said, "We are proud to have reached this milestone because it means we have already given $400 million and changed the lives of many people from 47 countries. We even had eight winners who won the promotion twice. Congratulations to our 400th winner, Mohammed Nazarudeen, and thank you to all of our devoted customers who have taken part in this promotion since 1999.”

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Zachary Vannoy, an American national based in Virginia, USA won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Donington Grey) car, with ticket number 1166 in Finest Surprise Series 1816, which he purchased on his way to Cairo for a vacation.

While, Said Gedeon, a Lebanese national based in Beirut, won a BMW R 1250 R (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0272 in Finest Surprise Series 512, which he purchased online on August 19.

Lastly, Naheed Pandey, a 52 year old Indian national based in Mumbai, India, won a BMW R nineT Urban G/S (Imperial Blue Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0373 in Finest Surprise Series 513, which he purchased on August 29, on her way back to Mumbai.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 15 years now, the mother of three works in real estate.

“I’m very excited! I really don’t have words to say, because it’s my first time winning. I’m just so happy. Thank you, Dubai Duty Free, "she said.

