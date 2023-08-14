UAE: What are the traffic rules and speed limit while driving near schools?

Fines range between Dh300 and Dh3,000 for erring motorists in school zones

by Angel Tesorero Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 6:53 PM

Schools are set to open in two weeks and roads are expected to become busier.

Authorities and road safety experts remind motorists to follow traffic rules, particularly the speed limits in areas near schools.

First off, it’s important to note that speed limits in school zones across the UAE vary from 30 to 40km/hour, with fines ranging between Dh300 and Dh3,000 for erring motorists.

In Abu Dhabi, motorists or parents dropping off and picking up their children should not exceed 30km/hour while driving in school areas. Speed limits in Dubai and Sharjah meanwhile, vary between 30 and 40km/hr. In Sharjah internal residential areas, the limits are from 25 to 40km/hr.

What are the speeding fines?

The UAE’s Federal Traffic Law has laid out clear fines and penalties for drivers who fail to abide by the speed limit of a given road.

Here are the traffic fines motorists might face if they do not follow the speed limits stipulated in school areas:

Dh300 fine — if maximum speed limit is exceeded by no more than 20 km/hour

Dh600 fine — if maximum speed limit is exceeded by no more than 30 km/hour

Dh700 fine — if maximum speed limit is exceeded by no more than 40 km/hour

Dh1,000 fine — if maximum speed limit is exceeded by no more than 50 km/hour

Dh1,500 fine plus 6 black points; vehicle confiscation for 15 days for light vehicles — if maximum speed limit is exceeded by no more than 60 km/hour

Dh2,000 fine plus 12 black points; vehicle confiscation for 30 days for light vehicles — if maximum speed limit is exceeded by more than 60 km/hour

Dh3,000 fine plus 23 black points; vehicle confiscation for 60 days for light vehicles — if maximum speed limit is exceeded by no more than 80 km/hour

Are there other fines aside from speeding?

Yes, one of the penalties is ignoring school bus stop signs. UAE school buses have stop signs installed that pop out from the side, whenever a child is about to hop on or get off.

Motorists must come to a complete stop and keep a distance of no less than five metres to ensure the safe and secure crossing of students. Any motorist ignoring this sign will be meted Dh1,000 fine, aside from getting 10 black points.

Another reminder is to never use your mobile phone as this can set you back with a Dh800 fine and four black points.

Parking in spots reserved for People of Determination is another violation that carries Dh1,000 fine and six black points in your traffic file.

What rules to keep in mind when dropping-off and picking-up students

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) gave the following reminders every motorist must follow while driving in school zones:

Slow down and obey all traffic rules.

Stop at the school bus stop sign.

Use only school-designated areas for drop-offs and pick-ups.

Don't use People of Determination parking spots.

Do not use emergency vehicle lanes.

Obey school crossing guards' signals.

Be alert and watch out for children near school zones.

Avoid distractions or using mobile phones near school zones.

When picking up or dropping off your children, do not stop at the side of the road which is across the school (to ensure they do not need to cross the road).

What must parents do?

Ensuring a safe environment for all school children is everyone’s responsibility. Dubai resident Mark Lebig, who has two kids in school, told Khaleej Times: “Safety starts at home and it is tough to ensure your children’s safety all the time. So, parents can start by giving their kids lessons on road safety — like how they should take the bus, get off the car, and walk to school.”

“Parents must also be conscious of time management. They must plan their school runs and leave early,” added another parent.

Another parent took note of the emoji signs put up by the RTA a few years ago in school zones across Dubai. Filipino expat Ben Lebig said, “Personally, I feel it’s a great way to alert road users that they are speeding. It psychologically impacts drivers when you see the green smiling face. We must keep that green emoji smiling, so don’t over speed in school zones.”

