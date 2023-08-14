UAE: RTA announces digitised parking permits for senior Emiratis, people of determination

Under the initiative called 'Our Workers are Our Responsibility', the authority offers comfort to those working in the scorching summer
RTA is complementing its smart services by digitising the parking permit services for senior Emiratis and people of determination as of this August 20.
This will eliminate the need to print and display the permits.
The smart permit comes with a new feature entitling the user to add up to 5 vehicles in each permit, one primary vehicle and 4 secondary vehicles, as only one vehicle can be activated at a time through the website and RTA Dubai App.
Through this initiative, RTA is keen on transforming its services into smart and proactive ones in line with the 'Smart City' initiative and providing sustainability in service delivery.
It also aims to enhance customers' happiness, especially senior Emiratis and people of determination who form an integral part of the UAE community.
