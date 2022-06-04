UAE welcomes extension of truce in Yemen

International community urged to push parties to seek comprehensive solution

AFP file photo

By Wam Published: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 5:34 PM

The United Arab Emirates welcomed the announcement by Hans Grundberg, UN Special Envoy for Yemen, to extend the truce for two months in accordance with the terms of the initial agreement.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the UAE praised efforts by the United Nations to reach a sustainable political solution and enhance prospects for peace and stability in Yemen and the region.

Moreover, the UAE called on all countries to support the ceasefire in Yemen and push the parties towards a comprehensive solution.

The UAE also emphasised the pivotal role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in achieving stability and security in Yemen, reiterating its commitment to standing by the Yemeni people and supporting their legitimate aspirations for development and prosperity as part of its policy in support of all efforts to achieve the interests of the region's peoples.