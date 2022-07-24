UAE: Viral post about jobs at Sharjah Municipality is fake

Posts have not been communicated through its official channels, authorities say

Published: Sun 24 Jul 2022, 1:46 PM

A viral post on social media about job vacancies at the Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) is fake, the civic body clarified on Sunday. The municipality said the posts have not been communicated through its official channels.

“The SCM calls on the public to always refer to its official communication channels, represented by its website and official social media accounts, or to its call centre on 993 (for clarification),” the municipality added.

