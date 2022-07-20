Dubai Waste Management Centre to start operations in 2023 processing 2000 tons of solid waste daily

At the start, two of the centre’s five treatment lines will operate

Dubai Municipality has stated that Dubai Waste Management Centre (DWMC), which is the world's largest waste-to-energy project, will commence its initial operations in the beginning of 2023. Two of the centre’s five treatment lines will operate initially, generating 80 Mwh of renewable energy by processing 2000 tons of solid waste in a day.

DWMC will operate in accordance with the Municipality’s strategies to reduce the volume of solid waste sent to landfills and create alternative sustainable energy sources. In line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the vision of the Municipality, the centre will also contribute to the establishment of a sustainable and eco-friendly system for waste management in the emirate.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “We are in the process of commencing the partial operations of DWMC next year, as we are making promising progress in building the facility, which is 75 per cent complete.”

Al Hajri added: “DWMC offers an alternative sustainable solution to waste backfilling as well as a clean energy source, making it a significant part of Dubai's vision to become one of the world's most sustainable cities. The centre will help to solidify Dubai's status as a global leader in driving sustainability.”

The first stage of the centre's operation will involve receiving waste, utilizing the resulting steam pressure to operate the steam turbine, and producing enough rotational energy to move the electric generator attached to the steam turbine, generating around 80 Mwh of electrical energy.

Upon completion in 2024, DWMC will be able to process 5,666 tons of solid waste per day via five lines, converting and producing 200 Mwh of clean energy into the local power grid.