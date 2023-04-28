UAE Vice-President appoints Sheikh Maktoum, Sheikh Ahmed as First and Second Deputy Rulers of Dubai

Sheikh Maktoum became the Deputy Ruler in 2008

By Web Desk Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 6:13 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 7:22 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a decree on Friday announcing Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed as First and Second Deputy Rulers of the emirate, respectively.

Sheikh Maktoum has held the post of Deputy Ruler of Dubai since 2008 and served in the role alongside the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who was also the UAE Minister of Finance till his passing in March 2021.

Sheikh Maktoum is also Minister of Finance of the UAE, and the First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate. He is also the Chairman of General Budget Committee and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Tax Authority since October 12, 2021.

In addition to his roles at the federal level in the UAE, Sheikh Maktoum holds a number of important positions and responsibilities in Dubai, primarily in government and the economy.

Sheikh Ahmed currently also serves as the Chairman of the Dubai Media Council. A keen sports enthusiast, he is also the President of the UAE National Olympic Committee. Last year he was elected as the chairman of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing.

Decree No. 21 of 2023 annuls Decree No. 5 of 2008. The new Decree is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.