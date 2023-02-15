UAE unveils second Industry 4.0 Enablement Center 'District 4.0'

It will include an area to demonstrate cutting-edge technologies, a space for collaboration, as well as a testing and innovation lab

By WAM Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 9:37 PM

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UAE University (UAEU) to establish the country’s second Industry 4.0 Enablement Centre within UAEU’s District 4.0.

The new centre, as part of the UAE’s Technology Transformation Programme, will promote Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) applications, sustainability best practices, and stimulate technology adoption and development across the manufacturing value chain.

It will include an area to demonstrate cutting-edge technologies, a space for collaboration, as well as a testing and innovation lab to promote co-development and testing of technologies and processes, and to support the commercialisation and upscaling of new 4IR technologies.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE and Chancellor of UAEU, witnessed the signing of the MoU.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, signed the MoU alongside Dr. Ghaleb Al Breiki, Acting Vice-Chancellor, UAEU, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit taking place in Dubai.

Al Amiri said, “This new centre will provide the industrial sector with a platform to support R&D, showcase and pilot technologies, applications, and use-cases with industry and technology partners. The centre will also support the manufacturing sector to embrace more sustainable operating models to boost efficiency and drive industrial growth with reduced emissions, to achieve the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 target.

“This MoU reflects MoIAT’s commitment to engaging the academic and R&D sectors and facilitating platforms and conversations to support industrial facilities to accelerate their digital transformation, with sustainability at the core of this transformation.

She added, “These efforts are part of Operation ‘300 Billion’, a key part in promoting the adoption of advanced technologies in industry to enhance productivity, efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness."

For his part, Nusseibeh said, “We thank the MoIAT and Sarah Al Amiri for their confidence in UAEU. The university will continue its efforts to achieve the vision our country’s leadership, supporting the nation to keep pace with the 4IR and the development of artificial intelligence.

“We will also strengthen our scientific research as a core pillar of national development, as well as continue offering programmes that keep pace with the latest scientific technologies in an effort to prepare a generation of highly qualified, skilled graduates.”

In terms of capacity building, the enablement centre will build capabilities through targeted training programmes and apprenticeships, and will also educate industrial stakeholders on areas such as sustainability, smart digital factories, cognitive AI and robotics, fabrication and blockchain among other topics.

