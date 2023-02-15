Sheikh Mohammed meets with representatives of UAE diplomatic missions at WGS

CEO of Qatar World Cup discusses ingredients that led to success
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, held a meeting today with UAE ambassadors and representatives of the UAE diplomatic missions abroad in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. The meeting took place on the closing day of the World Government Summit.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the success of the UAE's diplomatic initiatives, which aim to promote the country's message of peace and convey its stance on various regional and global issues. He further stressed the important role of diplomacy in presenting an accurate picture of the UAE's impressive development journey, which is set to reach new heights under the leadership of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Sheikh Mohammed expressed the UAE's keenness to enhance collaboration with nations worldwide, saying, "Over the last 50 years, the UAE's diplomatic initiatives have proven to be very effective. Today, UAE's diplomacy continues to support our national objectives."
He highlighted the significant and influential role played by UAE diplomacy, under the leadership of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in reinforcing the UAE's global leadership and promoting cooperation with other nations. He commended the efforts of UAE's diplomatic missions in serving the nation and its people and urged them to continue working towards building bridges of cooperation between the UAE and other countries.
The 10th edition of the World Government summit, which concluded today, brought together more than 250 ministers and over 10,000 government officials, thought leaders and experts from across the world.
The Summit featured more than 220 sessions. Over 300 global speakers shared their vision and discussed ideas and strategies for shaping a new future for governments.
ALSO READ:
CEO of Qatar World Cup discusses ingredients that led to success
Dubai has been constantly using technology — like its digital twin city and the metaverse — to enhance residents' happiness and welfare
Four other participants to drive away with a luxury vehicle each
Out of this sum, $20 million will go to the implementation of humanitarian projects
The 28th edition of the show is set to be 30 per cent larger than previous years, with 1,500 of the 5,000+ confirmed exhibitors new to the show
She is passionate about introducing Emirati cuisine to the world and creating her own unique fusion dishes
He plans to use his windfall to start his own business and provide a better education for his children – one of whom encouraged him to participate in the first place
In 2020, the Space X CEO had controversially tweeted that he thought Egypt’s pyramids were built by aliens, drawing flak from historians