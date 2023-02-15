Sheikh Mohammed meets with representatives of UAE diplomatic missions at WGS

The Vice-President emphasised the success of country's diplomatic initiatives, which aim to promote the Emirates' message of peace

By WAM Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 9:10 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, held a meeting today with UAE ambassadors and representatives of the UAE diplomatic missions abroad in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. The meeting took place on the closing day of the World Government Summit.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the success of the UAE's diplomatic initiatives, which aim to promote the country's message of peace and convey its stance on various regional and global issues. He further stressed the important role of diplomacy in presenting an accurate picture of the UAE's impressive development journey, which is set to reach new heights under the leadership of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed the UAE's keenness to enhance collaboration with nations worldwide, saying, "Over the last 50 years, the UAE's diplomatic initiatives have proven to be very effective. Today, UAE's diplomacy continues to support our national objectives."

He highlighted the significant and influential role played by UAE diplomacy, under the leadership of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in reinforcing the UAE's global leadership and promoting cooperation with other nations. He commended the efforts of UAE's diplomatic missions in serving the nation and its people and urged them to continue working towards building bridges of cooperation between the UAE and other countries.

The 10th edition of the World Government summit, which concluded today, brought together more than 250 ministers and over 10,000 government officials, thought leaders and experts from across the world.

The Summit featured more than 220 sessions. Over 300 global speakers shared their vision and discussed ideas and strategies for shaping a new future for governments.

