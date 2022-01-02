UAE: Unstable weather with chances of rains expected over coming days

Rainfall of different intensities expected over northern and eastern areas

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 2 Jan 2022, 8:59 AM

The UAE will experience unstable weather with chances of rains over the coming days, according to forecasters.

In its latest weather report issued on Sunday morning, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said from January 2 to January 6, the country will be affected by a state of atmospheric instability as the upper low pressure extending from the West over the country deepens and approaches, coinciding with the extension of a surface low pressure from the South and the continued flow of clouds from the Red Sea towards the country from time to time.

The depression is expected to move towards the East on Wednesday and Thursday to ease the situation.

According to the NCM, on Sunday the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, accompanied with some convective clouds, associated with rainfall of different intensities, especially over the northern and eastern areas, some coastal areas, and the western islands.

On Monday and Tuesday, the weather will be cloudy over most areas of the country, interspersed with convective clouds, associated with rain of different intensities at time to time over scattered areas, with lightning and thunder at times, and hail falling over some areas.

“Wednesday and Thursday, the clouds will decrease in general, and the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light to moderate rain over some coastal and northern areas, with a significant drop in temperatures,” said the NCM report.

The winds will be moderate to fresh and strong at times, especially with convective clouds. The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman Sea, especially with convective clouds.”

Cimate summary for the month

According to the NCM, January is characterised by drop in temperatures where the weather is cool during daytime and cold during night in general, due to extension of ridge of high pressure system building over Siberia associated with a cold air mass that affects the country and the Arabian Peninsula in general.

“Additionally, during this month, the region is affected by a succession of low pressure systems that pass from West to East, and the country is affected by the extension of the red sea trough at times. Sometimes those pressure systems associated by upper air troughs lead to cloud developments over the country in some days of the month with rainfall,” said the NCM.

“The country also experiences strong Northwesterly winds (Shamal) during January, which cause blowing sand and dust over inland areas especially the exposed areas. These winds lead to rough sea with an increase wave height.”

Relative humidity also increases in January especially in the early morning, which enhance chances of Fog / Mist formation, the frequency of fog / mist increases more over inlands as compared to coastal areas.

