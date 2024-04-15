UAE: Unstable weather continues, with rains over some areas on Monday

The Al Khaleej Street Tunnel can accommodate 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions
Unstable weather conditions will prevail in the UAE on Monday, April 15, with rainfall of different intensities over some areas.
The winds will be moderate to fresh, and strong at times. Sand and dust will blow at times, reducing visibility according to the National Center of Meteorology.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has confirmed the country will witness lightning and thunder with a chance of hail over some areas. Heavy rains are expected to cause flooding, while strong winds will reduce horizontal visibility. These conditions have been forecast from Monday afternoon till early morning on Wednesday.
Temperatures can go as low as 16℃ in the mountains, and up to 37℃ in the internal region.
In Arabian Gulf, the sea will be moderate to rough, becoming very rough at times by night and tomorrow morning with clouds. In the Oman sea, the sea will be moderate to rough.
The winds will blow in a northeasterly to southeasterly direction, at speeds of 10km to 30 km, reaching up to 55km per hour.
