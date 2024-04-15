UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Unstable weather continues, with rains over some areas on Monday

Temperatures can go as low as 16℃ in the mountains, and up to 37℃ in the internal region

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 7:21 AM

Last updated: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 7:25 AM

Unstable weather conditions will prevail in the UAE on Monday, April 15, with rainfall of different intensities over some areas.

The winds will be moderate to fresh, and strong at times. Sand and dust will blow at times, reducing visibility according to the National Center of Meteorology.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has confirmed the country will witness lightning and thunder with a chance of hail over some areas. Heavy rains are expected to cause flooding, while strong winds will reduce horizontal visibility. These conditions have been forecast from Monday afternoon till early morning on Wednesday.


Temperatures can go as low as 16℃ in the mountains, and up to 37℃ in the internal region.

In Arabian Gulf, the sea will be moderate to rough, becoming very rough at times by night and tomorrow morning with clouds. In the Oman sea, the sea will be moderate to rough.

The winds will blow in a northeasterly to southeasterly direction, at speeds of 10km to 30 km, reaching up to 55km per hour.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE