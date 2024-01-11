UAE: Two more Palestinian patients suffering from cancer pass away

Published: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 6:28 PM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) has said that two cancer patients from Gaza Strip have passed away in the UAE.

The Palestinian patients, aged 38 and 54, were in critical condition with advanced stages of the disease.

After they arrived to the UAE, they were admitted to a specialised health facility for comprehensive treatment. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, their health deteriorated, leading to their demise.

Mohap expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased, praying to Allah Almighty to rest their souls in eternal peace and grant their families patience and solace.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to delivering top-tier health care services to all patients who seek medical assistance in the country. It noted that it upholds the highest standards in health care, catering to a diverse range of medical cases, from moderate to critical conditions.

