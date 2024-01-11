‘Please tell our story’: Palestinian crosses 3 borders to reach Dubai, describes situation in West Bank

KT Photo: Waad Barakat

Published: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 1:28 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Jan 2024, 2:44 PM

Rasha AlRamah, a Palestinian cancer survivor with a heart of steel, crossed 3 different borders and countless checkpoints just to reach Dubai.

"The situation in Ramallah is hard and difficult," Rasha shared in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times, reflecting on the adversity she encountered along her journey.

"Crossing three borders - Palestine, Israel, and Jordan - was not an easy feat. There were numerous checkpoints and challenges, but I was determined to make it to Dubai for this amazing event." Rasha is in Dubai to attend the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

In a heartfelt plea, she said: "Please tell our story,” shedding light on the struggles they faced and the immense talent that resides in Palestine.

Accompanied by her enthusiastic children, aged three and six, AlRamah decided to turn her trip into a memorable family vacation. "My children are thrilled to be in Dubai. It's a different world for them," she added.

While she cherishes her time in the UAE, she is aware of her responsibilities back home. "I have to go back for my life, my company, and my husband, who is still in Palestine," she explains. Despite the dangers and uncertainties prevailing in Ramallah, Rasha remains committed to making a positive impact through her work.

'A lot to offer in Palestine'

AlRamah is also a passionate gamer and a board member at the Palestine Esports Federation. She has also recently established her own consultation company, which was affected by the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

"We have a lot to offer in Palestine," Rasha emphasizes. Through her participation in the 1 Billion Follower Summit, Rasha hopes to connect with like-minded individuals, forge meaningful collaborations, and amplify the Palestinian voice on a global scale.

As Rasha prepares to return to her homeland on January 20, her story serves as an inspiration to all those facing adversity. Her journey from Palestine to Dubai, overcoming challenges at every step, is a testament to the resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit of the human heart.

