UAE: Two Indian expats killed in a car crash after tyre burst

Both men from Kerala lived in the Middle East for almost 25 years and have been residents of Fujairah for the last 16 years

Two Indian expats died in a road accident on Thursday afternoon on the Maliha road. Fujairah resident, 43-year-old MNP Jaleel and his business partner, 45-year-old Zubair Nangarathu, met with an accident while driving to Dubai.

Initial reports suggest that the men allegedly lost control of their vehicle due to a tyre burst.

According to social workers in Fujairah, the two men ran a cosmetic and fancy jewellery store and had businesses in Oman as well as the UAE.

Both men from Kerala have lived in the Middle East for almost 25 years and have been residents of Fujairah for the last 16 years.

“They were best friends,” said Sabith, a social worker. “The childhood buddies would never be seen without one another. They started a business together, and now, even in death, they are together.”

Jalil’s wife, Jasmina and their children Muhammad, Fatima and Jumana are also Fujairah residents. Community members are now processing the paperwork to transport the bodies of the men back to India for burial.

