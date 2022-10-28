UAE: Two Indian expats killed in a car crash after tyre burst

Programme to take place during Global Media Congress from November 15 to 17
Two Indian expats died in a road accident on Thursday afternoon on the Maliha road. Fujairah resident, 43-year-old MNP Jaleel and his business partner, 45-year-old Zubair Nangarathu, met with an accident while driving to Dubai.
Initial reports suggest that the men allegedly lost control of their vehicle due to a tyre burst.
According to social workers in Fujairah, the two men ran a cosmetic and fancy jewellery store and had businesses in Oman as well as the UAE.
Both men from Kerala have lived in the Middle East for almost 25 years and have been residents of Fujairah for the last 16 years.
“They were best friends,” said Sabith, a social worker. “The childhood buddies would never be seen without one another. They started a business together, and now, even in death, they are together.”
Jalil’s wife, Jasmina and their children Muhammad, Fatima and Jumana are also Fujairah residents. Community members are now processing the paperwork to transport the bodies of the men back to India for burial.
ALSO READ:
Programme to take place during Global Media Congress from November 15 to 17
Several spots to offer classes at no charge from October 29 to November 27
The country will always remain the compass, umbrella and pulsing heart for all Arabs in general and Emirati people in particular, says Minister of Cabinet Affairs
Egyptian President makes remarks while opening 50th anniversary celebrations of Egypt and UAE relations
Vice-President makes statement as major celebrations kick off in Cairo
Three-day event to include economic, cultural forum and a concert
Celebrations for the 'Egypt and UAE… One heart' event, organised by the UAE Government Media Office in Cairo, kicked off today
The SRTA to implement water diversions to protect the beaches in Khorfakkan from erosion