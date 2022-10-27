Dubai: Multi-vehicle collision on key road towards Abu Dhabi

Watch: How UAE authorities pulled off over 3,400 rescue ops, turned flooded areas into safe zones after heavy rains
Etisalat engineers were flown in to restore communications, as Sharjah electricity authority worked to re-establish power
Dubai Police on Thursday morning tweeted that there has been an accident on a key road in the Abu Dhabi direction.
A collision that involved multiple vehicles occurred on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road. The accident has happened before Mirdif Bridge, says the police.
As a result of the accident, there is traffic congestion on the road. Police warn motorists to be careful.
More to follow
Etisalat engineers were flown in to restore communications, as Sharjah electricity authority worked to re-establish power
Blaze happened in garbage can, three cars and spread to exterior wall of market
Motorists have been asked to stay at home or use alternative roads in an emergency
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad said all resources will be allocated to deal with the current situation
870 stranded people rescued so far and no deaths or serious injuries recorded
14 people airlifted from dangerous areas and taken to safer places
No deaths or serious injuries were recorded, a top official said
Roads leading to Khorfakkan, Kalba temporarily closed