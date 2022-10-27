Dubai: Multi-vehicle collision on key road towards Abu Dhabi

As a result of the accident, there is traffic snarl in the direction; police warn motorists to be careful

By Web Desk Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 6:52 AM Last updated: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 6:57 AM

Dubai Police on Thursday morning tweeted that there has been an accident on a key road in the Abu Dhabi direction.

A collision that involved multiple vehicles occurred on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road. The accident has happened before Mirdif Bridge, says the police.

As a result of the accident, there is traffic congestion on the road. Police warn motorists to be careful.

