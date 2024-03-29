UAE traffic alert: Partial closure announced on major road in Abu Dhabi

Why Emiratis don white kandouras? Why Arabic coffee is served in small, half-filled cups? All such questions answered at a wind-tower house gathering
A major road in Abu Dhabi will be partially closed as per an announcement by the Integrated Transport Centre in the emirate.
Taking to X, the authority informed residents of the closure on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road (E12).
The closure will begin from 12am on Saturday, 30 March and go until 5am on Monday, 1 April.
Two lanes are set to be closed. These are the right lane towards Abu Dhabi and the left lane towards Yas Island.
Motorists have been advised to drive carefully and abide by traffic rules and regulations.
