UAE tops Arab countries in Global Knowledge Index 2022

Emirates ranks first in 18 indicators, including higher education, innovation and R&D

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 3:47 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 3:52 PM

The UAE ranked first in the Arab World and 25th internationally on the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) 2022 with an average score of 58.9 as compared to the global average of 46.5.

The results were announced by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) on the sidelines of the Youth Knowledge Forum. UAE has secured the first rank globally in18 indicators including that of knowledge.

“With its relentless efforts, the UAE continues to improve its pioneering position as a leading hub for advanced technologies in the region,” said Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, while commending the leadership of the country for laying the foundation for a knowledge-based community.

“GKI acts as a tool to explore and highlight the challenges and areas for development, thus catering for the sustainable development of communities.”

Scope of Index

The index covered 132 countries, including 11 Arab nations, and 155 variables. This includes seven compound sub-indicators that cover the performance of six key knowledge sectors.

Pre-university education, technical education and vocational training, higher education, ICT, innovation and R&D are parts of these

The Index underscores the strengths and limitations of the countries it covers, by focusing on the link between knowledge and development and their roles in keeping pace with continued developments globally.

GKI is the only index in the world that measures knowledge in countries. It is a significant contributor to the global knowledge system in terms of building development indicators. It provides valuable and trustworthy information to help the countries and decision-makers in gaining better knowledge about the variables and real challenges and possible ways to address them and to forecast their future and enablers.

Bin Huwaireb underscored the significant role of GKI in developing solutions to address the challenges faced by the world, particularly the Arab countries that struggle with a lack of information and up-to-date data.

