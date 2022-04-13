UAE: Third set of data from Hope Probe revealed; over 57 GB now available to public

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 1:22 PM

The Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) has shared the third tranche of Hope Probe’s scientific data with the international community.

Taking to Twitter, the UAE Space Agency posted that over 57 gigabytes (GB) of raw data has been uploaded in this phase to the EMM Science Data Centre from the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission, Al Amal about the Red Planet’s climate.

The data represents the core result of the scientific mission undertaken by the Hope Probe to explore the atmosphere on Mars.

This data release includes information, images and insights collected by the state-of-the-art scientific equipment carried by the spacecraft between 1 September and 30 November 2021.

Additionally, revisions of the data published during the first and second data release are also available.

This can be accessed at https://sdc.emiratesmarsmission.ae. It will help scientists, researchers, and space enthusiasts better understand the phenomena and interactions on the atmosphere of the Red Planet.

Earlier sets of data received significant interest from scientists and researchers

The second set of data collected by the spacecraft between May 23 and August 31, 2021, was shared with the world, in February this year.

It revealed important and unprecedented information that aids the global scientific community develop more accurate scientific models of the atmosphere in the Red Planet.

The first set of data from the Hope Probe, shared in October 2021 released unique images of Mars showing vast structures at a range of wavelengths suggesting a higher-than-expected variation in the density of atomic oxygen and pointing to unusual levels of atmospheric turbulence.

The observations also confound the scientists’ perceptions on the distribution of ultraviolet light emitted from the upper atmosphere of Mars.

The first set of data received significant interest from scientists, researchers, and space enthusiasts. During the first 10 days of the publication of the data on the project’s website, around two terabytes of data, including 1.5 terabytes of images, were downloaded.

Scientific instruments on board Hope Probe

The Hope Probe is carrying three state-of-the-art instruments:

Emirates Exploration Imager (EXI): The EXI camera captures high-resolution, digital coloured images of the Red Planet to measure ice and stratospheric ozone in the lower atmosphere.

Emirates Mars Infrared Spectrometer (EMIRS): It measures temperature and the distribution of dust, water vapour and ice clouds.

Emirates Mars Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS): This instrument studies oxygen and carbon monoxide levels in the planet’s thermal layer, as well as the presence of hydrogen and oxygen in the upper atmosphere.

