UAE Mars Mission: Hope Probe releases 29GB worth of new data

He was awarded with a certificate of appreciation to encourage such acts of honesty among children
UAE1 day ago
The UAE Mars Mission on Friday released the third set of data collected by the Hope Probe.
As much as 29GB worth of new data was collected in an effort to broaden the scientific community's understanding of climate change on Mars.
Sharing a video of cloud movement on the Red Planet, the Mission revealed that the video - taken on November 22 - is a compilation of nine images, taken five minutes apart. The goal of these images is to estimate winds and observe the evolution of the phenomena of clouds growth and movement or the evolution of dust storms, it added.
The data - collected between September 1 and November 30 last year - can be accessed on https://www.emiratesmarsmission.ae/.
ALSO READ:
He was awarded with a certificate of appreciation to encourage such acts of honesty among children
UAE1 day ago
The vehicle was reportedly purchased for Rs12,000 in the 1950s
UAE1 day ago
Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the Emirati Permanent Representative to the UN, said the allegations were 'of the utmost gravity'
UAE1 day ago
Leaders discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields
UAE1 day ago
They also talk about how Islam has consolidated these values
UAE1 day ago
The ranking evaluates over 2,200 hospitals from 27 countries around the world
UAE1 day ago
Authorities are preparing the draft to keep pace with the growing technological changes
UAE2 days ago
'Your worldwide income is subject to US income tax, regardless of where you reside,' says an official statement
UAE2 days ago