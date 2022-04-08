UAE Mars Mission: Hope Probe releases 29GB worth of new data

The data was collected from September 1, 2021, till November 30, 2021

Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022

The UAE Mars Mission on Friday released the third set of data collected by the Hope Probe.

As much as 29GB worth of new data was collected in an effort to broaden the scientific community's understanding of climate change on Mars.

Sharing a video of cloud movement on the Red Planet, the Mission revealed that the video - taken on November 22 - is a compilation of nine images, taken five minutes apart. The goal of these images is to estimate winds and observe the evolution of the phenomena of clouds growth and movement or the evolution of dust storms, it added.

The data - collected between September 1 and November 30 last year - can be accessed on https://www.emiratesmarsmission.ae/.

