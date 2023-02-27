UAE: Theme park opens first-of-its-kind sensory zone for children of determination

Termed the 'Sensory Nook', the unit is the first to be provided within a theme park in the region, and is equipped with the latest technology

A sensory unit, designed to offer a safe space for children with autism, has been introduced at a theme park in Abu Dhabi.

In line with the UAE’s vision to achieve social inclusion and in collaboration with Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi has introduced its first Sensory Nook.

The sensory unit, which is the first to be provided within a theme park in the region, is designed to offer children on the autism spectrum a safe and calm space accustomed to their needs and wellbeing inside a crowded area.

It is equipped with the latest sensory technology and aims to support the treatment and rehabilitation of these children. The Sensory Nook includes LED colour spectrum lighting, soothing UV lights, Bluetooth sounds and enhanced fiber optic tails to ensure optimal relaxation and calmness for the child. The Nook also features translucent curtains and a user-friendly application that can be integrated to control the ambiance of the room and adapt to the child’s preferences.

Don Strickler, General Manager at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi said: “We are pleased to join hands with Zayed Higher Organization to offer children on the autism spectrum a chance to relax in a safe and quiet space. We are keen to continue elevating our facilities to ensure a safe and memorable experience at our unique theme park.”

To access the Sensory Nook, guests are advised to speak with Guest Services at the entrance of the theme park. The unit can accommodate one child at a time under the supervision of their legal guardian or parent.

