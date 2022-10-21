UAE summons Dutch ambassador to protest about interference in Jordan's internal affairs

Residents of the city look forward to engage in the challenge despite physical setbacks
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has summoned the Ambassador of Netherlands to the United Arab Emirates to inform him of the UAE's strong protest and denunciation of the interference of his country's ambassador to Jordan in Kingdom's internal affairs.
The Ministry affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and expressed its strong protest against the irresponsible statement breaching diplomatic norms that was made by the Dutch ambassador on October 19, 2022.
The Ministry noted the statement is considered a blatant interference in the internal affairs of Jordan.
Residents of the city look forward to engage in the challenge despite physical setbacks
PureHealth to work with Abu Dhabi Medical Devices Company to establish medical supplies production line in the Capital
Most seem to believe Rishi Sunak is a top contender to take over the top post
Young creators hope blockchain-based tracking technology becomes 'a startup company one day'
After his retirement, he lived briefly in Bangladesh before migrating to Canada
No-objection certificate allows residents to camp for up to 30 days
Charges start at Dh15 for those using the facility, which is opening after three years
The victim presented to court a copy of the medical report confirming that he suffered 100 per cent permanent disability to his right arm