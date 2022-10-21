UAE summons Dutch ambassador to protest about interference in Jordan's internal affairs

Ministry expresses disapproval of statement made by the Dutch ambassador to Jordan

By Wam Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 10:57 PM

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has summoned the Ambassador of Netherlands to the United Arab Emirates to inform him of the UAE's strong protest and denunciation of the interference of his country's ambassador to Jordan in Kingdom's internal affairs.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and expressed its strong protest against the irresponsible statement breaching diplomatic norms that was made by the Dutch ambassador on October 19, 2022.

The Ministry noted the statement is considered a blatant interference in the internal affairs of Jordan.