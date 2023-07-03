UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Jenin and camp

Watch: Dubai resident's video captures monster sandstorm halting cars during drive from Eid holiday in Oman
The expat shared his dashcam footage to show the intensity of the dust storm and described it as 'strongest sandstorm we've ever encountered'
The UAE strongly condemned the attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on the Palestinian city of Jenin and its camp through air strikes and shootings, which resulted in deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called for the immediate halt of repeated and escalating campaigns against the Palestinian people, and urged Israeli authorities to reduce escalation and avoid steps that exacerbate tension and violence in the occupied Palestinian territories and lead to a deterioration of the situation and perpetuation of the cycle of violence. The Ministry also called for abiding by the provisions of international law and Security Council resolutions.
The Ministry stressed the need to recommit to international efforts to achieve a ceasefire and revive the Middle East Peace Process, stressing the UAE's support for all regional and international efforts in this regard, as well as end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
ALSO READ:
The expat shared his dashcam footage to show the intensity of the dust storm and described it as 'strongest sandstorm we've ever encountered'
In the emirate, consumers enjoy the lowest price in the world, thanks to zero import duty in the country as well as VAT refunds for tourists
Few restaurants in Dubai join the celebrations and have planned special menus, free games and other attractions
700kg of 'methamphetamine' powder were concealed within a cargo ship originating from an Asian country
Mekgh wins the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 million
Expert reveals likely dates of Ramadan and Eid holidays next year
As of June 26, the number of subscribers to the unemployment Insurance scheme surpassed five million
Randolph Francis Palomar was diagnosed with brain cancer 7 years ago and was given only a week to live following organ failure following chemotherapy