Israel approves thousands of building permits in West Bank

Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate, said that he 'called it' because it just didn't 'seem quite right'
Israel's nationalist-religious government approved the construction of 5,700 additional housing units for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank on Monday, despite US pressure to halt settlement expansion that Washington sees as an obstacle to peace with Palestinians.
The plans for approval of the housing units in various areas of the West Bank were approved by Israel's Supreme Planning Council. Jewish settler leadership praised the decision.
"I thank the Israeli government for the continued development of Israeli settlement," the head of the West Bank Gush Etzion Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council Shlomo Ne'man said. "Especially in these difficult days, this is the most appropriate Zionist answer to all those who seek our help."
Most countries deem the settlements, built on land captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as illegal. Their presence is one of the fundamental issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
ALSO READ:
Palestinians seek to establish an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as their capital. Israeli settlers cite Jewish historic connections to the land. Peace talks that had been brokered by the United States have been frozen since 2014.
Since entering office in January, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition has approved the promotion of more than 7,000 new housing units, most deep in the West Bank.
“The Israeli government is pushing us at an unprecedented pace towards the full annexation of the West Bank," the settlement watchdog Peace Now said in a statement.
Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate, said that he 'called it' because it just didn't 'seem quite right'
A Delta flight was taxiing to the gate with one engine on when the airport worker was sucked into a passenger plane engine
Sudden excessive water flow in the river in in Haryana's Kharak Mangoli was caused due to rain
China supports Russia in maintaining its national stability, says foreign ministry during a visit by Russia's deputy foreign minister to Beijing
This question is gaining attention as very wealthy travellers spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off for space
One grabbed unrelenting, moment-to-moment attention, while the other was watched and discussed as another sad, but routine, news story
Shaking a leg to your favourite track is often a great way to spread joy and help wash away all kinds of stress
Safety questions about the Titan's design had been raised as far back as 2018, both by industry experts and by a former employee of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush's firm