UAE: Staycation on a dhow as houseboat experience is announced for National Day long weekend

Guests on the overnight trip will experience majestic fjords and coral reefs among crystal clear waters that are the ideal place for snorkelling and diving

A tour aggregator in Dubai is now offering a unique staycation with a touch of Arabic tradition — one that allows guests to enjoy the next long weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

This National Day, how about spending a night in the waters on a traditional dhow?

Rooh Tours and Travels is offering a staycation package for the long National Day weekend in Dibba and Musandam in Oman.

“We have been offering guests overnight yachts in the UAE and neighbouring countries, but that’s something that is available any day. We wanted to fuse the essence of the day and vacation,” said Libin Varghese, sales director of Rooh Tours and Travels.

“We wanted to offer something unique where residents can dive into the local culture this UAE National Day. Many of our clients wanted to do something unique, and this is something new we have established."

The overnight trip is being offered at two different places in Dibba and Musandam, allowing guests to experience the majestic Musandam Fjords bathed in moonlight. Various packages are available, with different options for activities.

A large dhow boat can accommodate up to 30 people of the same group for overnight camping at Dibba. “However, we are limiting it to just 20 [people] for different groups with comfortable sleeping arrangements like mattresses, blankets, and cushions to make your sleep soundly,” said Varghese.

At Musandam, multiple options are offered. “We have many boats for a group of 6 to 12 people to stay overnight, with all [the] safety arrangements in place and 4 of our trained members of the boat.”

Musandam is popular for fjords, coral reefs, coloured fish, and dolphins, and its crystal-clear waters are an ideal place for snorkelling and diving. Another big plus is the fresh catch of seafood that guests can enjoy.

Starting at Dh400 per person, the package includes an overnight stay, breakfast, unlimited soft drinks and water, along with snacks and lunch – including a lavish barbecue dinner on the water amidst the mountains.

The staycation also offers a number of adventures and water sports, such as kayaking, banana boat rides, plus a visit to the beach.

