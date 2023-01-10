UAE stands in solidarity with Senegal, offers condolences to victims of two-bus collision

The incident resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of people

By WAM Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 4:37 PM

The UAE expresses its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Senegal over the victims of a two-bus collision that occurred in the centre of the country, resulting in the death and injury of dozens of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences to the Republic of Senegal and its people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy. It wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

