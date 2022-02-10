UAE: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed discuss return to normalcy, 'Projects of the 50'

Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 11:41 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today received His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai At Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, to deliberate on several issues concerning the nation and its citizens, most notably the phased return to normalcy across various state departments and institutions.

Featuring high during the discussions between the two leaders were the ‘Projects of the 50’, a series of developmental and economic projects that aim to accelerate the UAE’s development and transform it into a comprehensive hub in all sectors and establish its status as an ideal global destination for talents and investors.

The leaders stressed that the UAE citizens will remain the main objective of all development and social plans and programmes, and that the UAE government places at the forefront of its priorities ensuring continued decent life, social welfare and economic wellbeing for UAE nationals under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They prayed to Allah Almighty to bless Sheikh Khalifa with continued good health and wellness and perpetuates the country's security, safety and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyabn; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.