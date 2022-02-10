Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan meets Prince William; tours UAE pavilion

The Crown Prince highlighted the deep historical ties between the two countries and their shared desire to take bilateral relations to greater heights

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 7:24 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, today met with Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, who is currently visiting the UAE to participate in the United Kingdom’s national day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was held in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Welcoming Prince William on his first official visit to the UAE, Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the deep historical ties between the two countries and their shared desire to take bilateral relations to greater heights, especially in the areas of sustainability and environmental conservation.

Sheikh Hamdan praised Prince William’s contributions to global environmental preservation through various initiatives launched by him that have strengthened international collaboration in the field.

He said that the protection of the environment and the nation’s biodiversity is one of the UAE Government’s highest priorities.

The Crown Prince said that the United for Wildlife initiative, launched by Prince William with the support of DP World, reflects Dubai and the UAE’s commitment to supporting international efforts to promote sustainability, safeguard the planet’s flora and fauna, and combat climate change.

Sheikh Hamdan and Prince William also discussed the UAE’s efforts to promote sustainability and conserve its biodiversity, including the creation of nature reserves to protect the emirate’s wildlife and endangered species.

The meeting also discussed Dubai’s commitment to preserve the marine environment, consistent with its development model that has environmental sustainability at its heart.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan and Prince William toured the UAE pavilion, which showcases the UAE’s culture and heritage and its sustainability initiatives.

The UAE pavilion was designed to be a symbol of the UAE’s bold and daring spirit.

An immersive experience provided by the pavilion allows visitors to learn about the unique history and future aspirations of the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, and a number of ministers and senior officials.