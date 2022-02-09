Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 706 police cadets

Ceremony featured the first military parade by female officers in the Middle East as well as other military performances

Photo: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

By WAM Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 10:28 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the graduation ceremony of 706 police cadets from Abu Dhabi Police College, Dubai Police Academy and Sharjah Police Science Academy. Organised at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza, the graduation ceremony was held under the theme ‘Graduation of the Fiftieth’ in celebration of the UAE’s 50th anniversary."

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the graduates on the occasion and wished them success in serving their nation as members of the police force under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Dubai Ruler also commended the Ministry of Interior, headed by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, for its efforts in maintaining the security and stability of the nation.

He also emphasised the important role police officers play in ensuring the safety and security of citizens, residents and visitors as well as supporting the UAE’s development journey.

The graduation ceremony, hosted under the umbrella of the Ministry of Interior, was organised by Dubai Police and featured the first military parade by female officers in the Middle East as well as other military performances set against the backdrop of dazzling light shows.

The event included 422 graduates from the Abu Dhabi Police College; 256 graduates from Dubai Police Academy; and 28 graduates from Sharjah Police Academy. The graduates, which included 76 females, came from more than seven countries including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Comoro Islands, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The event was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai; Lt. General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Maj. General Dr. Ghaith Ghanim Al Suwaidi, Director of the Dubai Police Academy; as well as parents of the graduates and a number of dignitaries.

During the ceremony, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan honoured the top graduates from among the three police academies.

Maj. General Mohammed Ahmed bin Fahd, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic and Training Affairs at Dubai Police, said that the ceremony was the first graduation event featuring graduates from three police academies as well as two batches of female cadets.

Maj. General Dr. Ghaith Ghanim Al Suwaidi, Director of the Dubai Police Academy, noted that this year’s ceremony included the graduation of the first batch of graduates with a Bachelor’s Degree in police science and criminology.

Meanwhile, Brig. General Walid Salem Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Police College, expressed his happiness and pride on the occasion and wished the graduates success in serving their country.

Brig. General Dr. Mohammad Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of the Sharjah Police Science Academy, also extended his gratitude to the UAE leadership for their efforts in preserving the country’s progress and security. He also congratulated the graduates on the occasion and wished them success in their future endeavors.