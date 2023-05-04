UAE: Sharjah Ruler approves new medical district project

It will house a range of specialisations, including lifestyle and preventive medicine, oncology, women's health, paediatrics, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, among others

Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 8:57 PM Last updated: Thu 4 May 2023, 10:24 PM

A new medical district — complete with facilities for lifestyle and preventive medicine and women's healthcare — is set to rise in Sharjah.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday approved a landmark project that will create an integrated network of healthcare systems in the emirate.

Called Jawaher Boston Medical District, it will feature hospitals and laboratories, as well as research and development centres. It will be located on Emirates Bypass Road, next to Sharjah Mosque.

This project — a pioneering collaboration between Beeah Group, Mass General Brigham Hospitals Network, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute — is expected to boost Sharjah’s healthcare sector with global expertise and more integrated services

It was approved in the presence of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, chairperson of the Board of Directors of Beeah Group and wife of Sheikh Sultan, during a reception held at Badi' Palace for the representatives of collaborating entities.

The district will house a range of specialisations, including lifestyle and preventive medicine, oncology, women's health, paediatrics, cardiovascular diseases, neurosciences, behavioural health, and rehabilitation medicine.

Jawaher Boston Medical District is also expected to contribute significantly to medical studies and research in cancerous ailments.

Khaled Al Huraimel, CEO of Beeah Group, said the project will “enhance the quality of life in the emirate and beyond".

Dr Abdulaziz Saeed Al Muhairi, chairman of Sharjah Health Authority, added the medical district project is a qualitative addition to health services in the UAE.

Dr Hans Thomas, medical and executive director of Mass General Brigham Hospitals Network, meanwhile, expressed his happiness to collaborate on the building of an integrated healthcare system in Sharjah.

