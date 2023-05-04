UAE: 11-year-old multilingual DJ wows crowds at Sharjah festival

The artist, one of the youngest in the world in her field, was inspired by her father, who is the famous DJ Shock

Students at the ongoing Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF 2023) were in for a fun experience as they got to meet DJ Michelle, all of 11, who became one of the youngest artists to enter the annual DMC World DJ Championships at age nine in 2021.

Addressing a student meet-up session on Thursday, the young DJ spoke about her process and inspiration to a hall full of eager children her own age. “I used to watch my dad practising at the turntables and got quite interested in DJing. On my fifth birthday, I told him I want to be a world-famous DJ and he bought me my first equipment,” said Michelle. Her father is the famous DJ Shock, who has encouraged his daughter’s passion and talent at every turn. On competing in DMC the second time, she climbed to ninth place, even beating her father - who came tenth - in the process.

The family, who hail from Baku in Azerbaijan, have honed their passion for DJing in the UAE. DJ Michelle cites many musical influences. “I like almost every genre, but prefer songs in specific. I’m obsessed with Michael Jackson and Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ songs and when it comes to DJing, I play everything from pop to rock to hip-hop.”

The talented girl is also into skateboarding, karate, basketball, and playing the guitar and drums. She is also multilingual, with varying degrees of proficiency in French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese, Hawaiian and Arabic.

While her long-term goals in music include starting a school for aspiring DJs, the youngster has already published a book, about none other than her own life. “After beating more than 75 professional adult DJs in the DMC competition, I was interviewed by NPR and that led to a book deal with Blackstone Publishing,” she says.

'I am DJ Michelle: How A Nine-Year-Old DJ Became A Global Phenomenon' is an inspiring autobiography co-authored by her that is a celebration of her young life and achievements.

DJ Michelle is also an online sensation with 175,000 followers on Instagram and more than 100,000 on TikTok, and achieved quite the feat when she tied in 14th place at the DMC championships.

