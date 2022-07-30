UAE: Sharjah-Fujairah intercity bus service resumes

Buses to Kalba, Khorfakkan remain suspended until further notice

By Web Desk Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 12:47 PM

Intercity bus services between Sharjah and Fujairah have resumed.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority announced that services to Fujairah City's centre had been restarted after being suspended since July 28.

However, buses to Kalba and Khorfakkan remain suspended until further notice.

The roads leading to these areas are also closed due to water clogging and fluctuating weather conditions.

Due to weather conditions and the consequent emergency work on Khorfakkan Road near Dafta motorists have been requested to be careful and use the road only if necessary.