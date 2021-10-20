UAE: Sharjah Co-op opens branch in Al Barashi area

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE10 hours ago
A new branch of Sharjah Cooperative Society (SCS) is now open in the emirate’s Al Barashi area.
Established at a cost of Dh30 million, the 1,815sqm supermarket offers around 10,000 food and non-food items. It brings the total number of SCS branches to 45.
“The SCS is working to keep pace with the rapid economic growth in the emirate. More plans are set to be launched as part of a strategy to help build a major economic system in the retail sector,” said Majid Salim Al Junaid, CEO of the SCS, the largest and the oldest cooperative in the country. The society has been serving the community for 44 years now.
Over the coming months, the new SCS outlet will be hosting a number of shops, based on the need of residents. There will be a pharmacy, a laundry shop, salons, a restaurant and a cafe, among other stores.
The SCS’ Al Barashi branch is expected to serve residents in neighbouring areas like Al Attin and Mairza.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE10 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE10 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE11 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE13 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE13 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE13 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE14 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE14 hours ago