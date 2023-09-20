UAE: Sharjah Airport serves over 2.8 million passengers during July, August

Dubai's International Humanitarian City dispatches second aircraft to Benghazi on Tuesday transporting approximately 100 tonnes of shelter and food
Sharjah Airport has welcomed more than 2.8 million passengers from over 30 countries on 17,700 flight movements during July and August this year, according to Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA).
This reflects the trust and confidence that the passengers have placed in the airport's services and in providing a distinctive and convenient travel experience, the airport authority said.
The highest percentage of passengers travelling to and from the Sharjah Airport was from Doha, with around 124,000 passengers, followed by Dhaka, Cairo, Trivandrum, and Amman.
These positive figures demonstrate the SAA's efforts to position Sharjah Airport as one of the top five regional airports to offer passengers a safe and seamless travel experience backed by industry-leading services, the airport authority said.
Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: "We constantly strive to exceed expectations and provide a safe and reliable travel experience to passengers, emphasising sustainability and innovation. Sharjah Airport Authority remains dedicated to boosting the airport's facilities, infrastructure, and services. We also hope to implement several expansion plans to raise the airport's capacity to 20 million passengers by 2026, in line with our vision to position Sharjah Airport as one of the top five airports in the region."
ALSO READ:
Dubai's International Humanitarian City dispatches second aircraft to Benghazi on Tuesday transporting approximately 100 tonnes of shelter and food
The fair, which runs until September 21, is seeing private sector companies and government entities offer jobs to Emiratis
Motorists who use a phone while behind the wheel are not just putting their lives but also of the others at risk
The airline operates more than 32,000 flights across a network of 120 destinations in 52 countries
The police visited the employees at the fuel pump and appreciated their quick thinking
Cases usually start to rise from October until March and the peak of influenza is usually recorded during December and January
Revealed: Conditions employees must meet to get compensation
In a statement released via the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), AlNeyadi described the emotions he felt at returning to the country