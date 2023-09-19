UAE flights: Flydubai records busy summer, carries over 4 million passengers

These were found during more than 113,000 field visits conducted by the The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE)
Flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, records another exceptional summer carrying more than four million passengers between June and mid-September 2023; an increase of 30% compared to the same period in 2022.
The carrier operated more than 32,000 flights across a growing network of 120 destinations in 52 countries. Corfu in Greece and Olbia in Sardinia were the latest two additions to flydubai’s seasonal summer routes, offering passengers more options for travel to popular holiday destinations this year.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “We continue to create free trade and tourism flows by offering the right product at the right time, making travel accessible to new and previously underserved markets. By doing so, we have enabled more than four million passengers to travel this summer via Dubai’s aviation hub.”
“We are very pleased to see year-on-year growth in demand on our seasonal destinations. We have recorded a 70% increase in passenger numbers to Trabzon and more than 40% to Bodrum this summer. We believe these figures could have potentially been even higher if the aircraft we ordered had been delivered on schedule. This would have enabled us to add more capacity on some of these popular routes,” added Al Ghaith.
Flydubai operates a fleet of 78 Boeing 737s serving its expanding network. The carrier is expecting further delays to its scheduled aircraft deliveries this year. The carrier has signed an agreement to lease four Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft between October 17, 2023 and April 16, 2024. This agreement will enable the carrier to add more capacity across the flydubai network during the upcoming busy travel periods.
Flydubai has recently announced the launch of operations to three new destinations. Its daily service to Cairo commences on October 28, Poznan, its third destination in Poland, commences on October 29 and Mombasa is scheduled to join its growing network from January 17, 2024.
