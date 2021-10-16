UAE: Samsung announces free new online artificial intelligence course

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
Samsung Gulf Electronics today announced that the brand's global citizenship program, Samsung Innovation Campus, is launching in the UAE with a brand new Artificial Intelligence (AI) course.
Samsung's free new program will equip participants with valuable AI, machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) knowledge and skillsets, which aligns the brand's global corporate citizenship mission.
Jerric Wong, Head of Corporate Marketing at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: "As aspirational young people prepare to pursue full-time careers amidst an evolving digital era and Fourth Industry Revolution (4IR), fostering this approach has become even more important... in due course, participants will receive education and hands-on experience through the AI course, which will help position them for long and successful careers."
Taking place exclusively online, the course will enable participants to learn AI modelling on a concrete foundation of mathematics while developing a fluid understanding of AI projects, and gaining practical experience in related design, implementation, and results communication processes. The curriculum will also allow participants to experience ML tools and real-world problem solving with various exercises and practical projects.
Upon completion, participating students will understand data science tools, their applications, and the basic concepts of probability, statistics, linear algebra, and python. They will also gain reasonable proficiency in the processes mentioned to implement AI through ML and DL.
Registration for those interested is now open up until Sunday, November 7 and seats are limited.
To find out more information about Samsung Innovation Campus, the AI course, and enrollment, visit https://www.samsung.com/ae/innovation-campus.
