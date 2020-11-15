UAE golden visa: More professionals can now get 10-year residency

Sheikh Mohammed shares details of those covered under the expanded list.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday said that he approved the issuing of 10-year golden residency visas for more classes of professionals.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said that all people who hold PhD, all doctors, all engineers specialised in computers, electronics, programming, electricals, electronics and active techonology can get the new residency visas.

People who are get high scores (3.8 or more) in approved universities will also get the golden visas.

"The golden Visas will also be provided to people who hold degrees specialised in Artificial Intelligence, big data and Viral epidemiology," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

