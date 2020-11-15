UAE golden visa: More professionals can now get 10-year residency
Sheikh Mohammed shares details of those covered under the expanded list.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday said that he approved the issuing of 10-year golden residency visas for more classes of professionals.
Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed said that all people who hold PhD, all doctors, all engineers specialised in computers, electronics, programming, electricals, electronics and active techonology can get the new residency visas.
People who are get high scores (3.8 or more) in approved universities will also get the golden visas.
"The golden Visas will also be provided to people who hold degrees specialised in Artificial Intelligence, big data and Viral epidemiology," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
Today, we approved granting the 10-year Golden Visa to all PhD holders in the UAE. Also, the Golden Visa will be granted to top graduates from UAE-accredited universities with a GPA of 3.8 and above.— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 15, 2020
UAE Golden Visa will also include UAE-based physicians as well as engineers in the fields of computer science, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology.— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 15, 2020
Other categories granted UAE Golden Residency are specialists in AI, big data, virology, epidemiology & UAE’s high school top graduates and their families. We are keen to embrace talent that drives future development and this is only the beginning.— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 15, 2020
.@HHShkMohd:Today we approved the granting of the 10-year golden visa to all PhD holders, all doctors, engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology, as well as graduates from accredited universities who score 3.8 & above— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 15, 2020
.@HHShkMohd: The golden visa will also be granted to holders of specialised degrees in AI, big data, or epidemiology and viruses, as well as outstanding high school students in the country and their families. This is the first batch of granted visas that will be followed by more.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 15, 2020
