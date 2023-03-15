UAE Ruler clears Dh73 million worth of debts for 125 Emiratis

The all-new hoverbike is made of high-strength carbon fibre, which can access to hard-to-reach places and rough terrains
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved on Wednesday the release of Dh73.056 million to help settle the debts of 125 Emiratis that were presented to the Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee (SDSC).
The initiative is “aimed at providing a stable and decent life for citizens”.
More to follow
